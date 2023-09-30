Brain Teaser: Can you solve this maths question without using a calculator?

Brain teasers are a fun and stimulating way to exercise our minds. They come in many forms and require us to think creatively to solve them. Whether we share them with friends, solve them alone, or use them to break the ice in social gatherings, brain teasers provide a mental challenge that keeps us engaged for a while. Now, a brain teaser that is making the rounds on social media has a maths question. People who consider themselves maths whizzes are challenged to solve it without using a calculator. Brain Teaser: Can you find the answer to this maths question through mental calculation only?(Instagram/@mathcince)

“What is your answer? Comment below,” reads the caption to this brain teaser shared on an Instagram page that uses the handle @mathcince. The brain teaser shows different emojis and their respective sum and product. What one needs to do is to find the individual values of these emoticons and apply them in the final equation to solve it. Your time starts now…

Take a look at the brain teaser right here:

The brain teaser was shared a few hours ago on Instagram. Since being shared, it has raked up more than 13,400 views and still counting. The maths test has also prompted many puzzle enthusiasts to share their answers in the comments.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted to this brain teaser:

“7 is the correct answer,” claimed an individual.

Another added, “6+6=12. 5*5=25. Then 6*6-5=36-5=31.”

“-0.5 is the right answer,” declared a third.

A fourth commented, “7 is the right answer.”

“Bhai isme to substitution method lagega [Bro, substitution method will be applied to this],” posted a fifth.

“If smile =6 and worry =5 so it’s 6 2 -25 so 11,” remarked a sixth.

Were you able to solve this brain teaser? If yes, what answer did you get?

