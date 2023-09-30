Optical Illusion: Can you spot 10 people in this video shared by MrBeast?

American YouTuber MrBeast took to Instagram to share an optical illusion challenge with his 41.5 million followers. In the video, MrBeast presents two intriguing challenges, where individuals have to spot people hiding in two different locations - a jungle and a supermarket. He adds a time limit for each challenge to make things more exciting. While the window to spot hidden individuals in the first challenge is very short, the second challenge gives you a little more breathing room, with 15 seconds to spot all five hidden people. Optical Illusion: How quickly can you find ten people in this image?(Instagram/@mrbeast)

“Can you spot all 5 hidden people for 10k?” wrote MrBeast while sharing a video on Instagram. The video shows MrBeast standing in a forest and challenges viewers to find five hidden people behind him. You might want to pause the video to figure out all five people hidden in plain sight. As the video progresses, he claps, and the hidden individuals reveal themselves.

MrBeast then goes to a supermarket and asks a woman to locate five perfectly camouflaged people within 15 seconds for a $10,000 (approximately over ₹8 lakh) reward. Can you find all five people before the viral video ends?

Watch this optical illusion video shared by MrBeast here:

The video was shared a day ago on Instagram. It has since accumulated over 9.7 million views, and the numbers are still increasing. The video has also received a plethora of likes and comments from puzzle enthusiasts.

Here’s how people reacted to this optical illusion video:

“Dude the forest one was harder,” posted an Instagram user.

Another added, “I would’ve panicked and seen none of them.”

“Nope. I couldn’t,” expressed a third.

A fourth commented, “I only spotted the same four she did.”

“I missed all of them,” shared a fifth.

A sixth joked, “Bro. She didn’t make the last one, she tricked you.”

Were you able to spot all ten people in the now-viral video shared by MrBeast?

