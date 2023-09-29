Optical Illusion: Can you see MS Dhoni in this pic?

Optical illusions play with our eyes and brains and make us perceive things that are far away from reality. Whether it’s a cat flawlessly blending into its surroundings or a perfectly timed photograph that conjures up a visual illusion, optical illusion pictures and videos never cease to amaze. Now, a picture of two turtles is quickly gaining traction on social media. But why, you may ask? Well, the picture claims that one will see cricket legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni, provided they close their eyes to a certain extent and see that picture. Optical Illusion: Partially close your eyes to see MS Dhoni in this picture. (X/@Priyank_hahaha)

“Half-close your eyes, and you can see long-haired MS Dhoni in this pic,” reads the caption written alongside this optical illusion shared on X (formerly known as Twitter). The picture shows a turtle resting on the ground while another is standing with two legs on the ground and two over the first turtle. They are pictured against a backdrop of trees. According to the caption, when one closes their eyes half, they can see MS Dhoni in this pic.

Take a look at this optical illusion picture below:

The optical illusion was shared on September 24 on X. It has since been viewed by over 23,000 people. The picture has also received scores of likes. Many even retweeted the optical illusion picture and shared their thoughts in the comments.

Check out what people have to say about this optical illusion:

“Yes, some of us know how to use AI,” posted an individual.

Another wrote, “How is this possible?” To this, the original poster replied, “Nothing is impossible for MSD fans.”

“Indeed so, this is weird,” expressed a third.

“Nation sees MSD everywhere regardless,” shared a fourth.

A fifth added, “Mast hai ji [It is nice].”

“Wow amazing,” commented a sixth.

Were you able to see MS Dhoni in this optical illusion picture?

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON