Is this circle changing colours in this optical illusion video?

Optical illusions play with our brains and challenge our perception of reality, blurring the line between what we see and what is actually there. And this optical illusion video proves just that. Shared on Reddit, the video might leave you questioning reality. Are these circles of the same colour or not?(Lenstore)

The video features a blue circle moving from left to right on a background of various shades of blue. The circle in motion appears to change colours, but in reality, it isn’t.

“We have created the below colour saturation optical illusion to show how this tricks our eyes. Does the circle change colour for you?” wrote Lenstore, an online optical retailer, while sharing an optical illusion video online.

Take a look at the optical illusion shared on Reddit here:

Did you notice any change in the colour of the circle when it moves from left to right or vice versa? Well, this is, however, not the case. The colour of the circle remains constant and doesn’t change at all.

Lenstore even shared a blog explaining this optical illusion. According to the post, this illusion occurs because our brains perceive the colour of an object to change when it is in a different environment.

They added, “When judging colour, the brain perceives it differently when it is compared to what is surrounding that object, suggesting why we think the blue circle changes colour in this illusion.”

The company even shared a picture of the same circles against white and blue backgrounds, and the colours are the same throughout.

The image shows the circles with and without the background. (Lenstore)

Earlier, another optical illusion boggled people left and right. The optical illusion shows multiple circles that change their colours and positions depending on where you look. Despite being shared a few years ago, this optical illusion still has the ability to perplex individuals. Further information about this mind-boggling optical illusion can be found here.

