Brain Teaser: Can you find four cats hidden among Jack Skellingtons in this Halloween-themed pic?

With Halloween just around the corner, the anticipation for this eerie season is already building. From a makeup artist using her face as canvas to draw a Halloween-themed optical illusion to another sharing AI-generated pics of Indian-style Halloween, social media is filled with numerous shares. Now, a Hungary-based artist shared a brain teaser on social media to mark Halloween, and it has raked up a flurry of responses from puzzle enthusiasts.

Brain Teaser: Can you find four cats in this Halloween-themed pic? (Facebook/Gergely Dudás)

“Halloween is right around the corner! Can you find four cats among the Jack Skellingtons?” wrote Gergely Dudás, who also goes by Dudolf on social media, while sharing a brain teaser on Facebook. The black-and-white picture shows an array of Jack Skellingtons, the patron spirit of Halloween. Hidden among them in plain sight are four cats. Can you find them all? Your time starts now…

Take a look at the brain teaser here:

The brain teaser was shared a day ago on the meta-owned platform write the name of platform. It has since accumulated over 600 reactions, and the numbers are still increasing. While many puzzle enthusiasts shared this brain teaser with others, some dropped their thoughts in the comments section.

Here’s how people reacted to this Halloween-themed brain teaser:

“Love the picture. Found the cats,” posted a Facebook user.

Another added, “Hehehe tricky one. The 4th one gave me a hard time but I found it.”

“Found them. Cute!” shared a third.

A fourth wrote, “Found it!”

“Once I knew what the cats looked like, I actually found them pretty quick,” expressed a fifth.

A sixth commented, “I found one but couldn’t get the resolution clear enough to spot the other three. Even after knowing where they were I had a hard time.”

“Found them! The first one was really easy. Second and third ones - zoom in to find them. The last one took some time to find,” joined a seventh.

An eighth remarked, “Found them but it was not easy.”

