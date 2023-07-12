Brain Teaser: Can you help three people share two apples equally?

Puzzle enthusiasts have been glued to their screens since yesterday as a brain teaser has left them racking their brains and exploring every possible answer. The brain teaser asks people to divide two apples equally among three people with just one knife stroke. Sounds easy? If yes, can you solve this puzzle quickly?

Brain Teaser: Can you divide two apples equally among three people with just one stroke of knife?(Twitter/@HumansNoContext)

A text overlay on the brain teaser reads, “Only 6% of people can handle this puzzle: these three want to share two apples equally, how do you handle this with using only one stroke of the knife.” The brain teaser shows three people standing side by side with a table in front of them. The table has two apples and a knife. They seek a way to divide the apples among them equally, and you must accomplish this using only one stroke of the knife.

Take a look at the brain teaser that challenges people to divide two apples among three individuals right here:

This mind-boggling brain teaser was shared on the Twitter page No Context Humans on July 11. Over 27.6 million people have since viewed it. When presented with this brain teaser, many shared answers in the comments section.

Below we have compiled a few reactions to this brain teaser by Twitter users:

An individual wrote, “Stack the two apples firmly one on top of the other. Slice down 1/3 of the way through both apples together. Two people get 2/3 of an apple apiece. The third person gets 1/3 of one apple and 1/3 of the other apple.” To this, another replied, “Wrong. There’s another way, by which I end up with 2 whole apples.”

A Twitter user took ChatGPT’s help in solving this problem. They commented, “Here’s what ChatGPT says: Place one apple on top of the other, creating a stack of two apples. Make a single horizontal cut across the middle of the apple stack using the knife in one stroke. Separate the two halves of the apple stack. Take one half and set it aside. Now, you have one complete apple and one half apple remaining. Divide the half apple into two equal parts. Distribute one part of the half apple to each person, along with one complete apple.”

“1/3 off both apples simultaneously since the knife is long enough,” posted a third. A fourth shared, “One of ’em gotta go!” “Throw the apples in the air, slice each apple mid air into 3 pieces with one continuous fluid stroke,” expressed a fifth. Were you able to solve this brain teaser?

