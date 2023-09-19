Brain teaser: Can you solve this easy puzzle in 10 seconds

Brain teasers can be really fun to solve and sometimes might leave you agitated if you aren’t able to find a solution to the question. Now, a puzzle just like that has gone viral on social media. This puzzle features a number series question.

Snapshot of the brain teaser. (Instagram/@mathequiz)

The brain teaser was shared by the Instagram handle @mathequiz. The question states, “Solve It! If 3, 4, 7, 7, 13, 13, 21, 22, 31, 34,?” (Also Read: Brain Teaser: Only maths geniuses can solve this without using a calculator)

The question also has four options as possible solutions. The options are “51,” “52,” “42,” and “43.”

Take a look at this brain teaser here:

This post was shared on September 19. Since being posted, it has received several likes and comments. Numerous people unanimously wrote that 43 is the core solution to this puzzle.

Earlier, another such number series puzzle had gone viral on social media. The question read, “Only for genius: If 2+3=10, 8+4=96, 7+2=63, 6+5=66, then 9+3=?”

Will you be able to solve this? For the solution of this puzzle, click here.