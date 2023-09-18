Brain Teaser: Only maths geniuses can solve this without using a calculator

Social media users often find themselves drawn to maths-related brain teasers. Reason? It helps them to unwind and take a break from the stresses of daily life. One such teaser recently made its way onto X (formerly Twitter), presenting a straightforward maths problem involving addition and multiplication. What’s more, puzzle enthusiasts have to solve it solely from mental calculations without using a calculator or pen and paper. Brain Teaser: Solve this question in less than 10 seconds and prove that you are a maths whiz. (X/@SabaOsmaanqazi)

“Can you solve this without a calculator?” reads the caption to this brain teaser shared on X by a user Dr Saba Osmaan. The brain teaser asks a seemingly simple question: ‘Can you solve this?’ and the accompanying equation is ‘2x1+6x6’. Simple, right? But can you solve it in just 10 seconds or less and prove your calculation skills? Your time starts now...

Take a look at the brain teaser shared on the micro-blogging platform below:

The brain teaser was shared a day ago. It has so far been viewed by more than 1,400 people. Many among them liked this brain teaser. Additionally, a few even tried solving it and shared their answers in the comments.

Here’s what people posted after solving this brain teaser:

An individual wrote, “PEMDAS rule 2+36=38.”

Another added, “Yes, I can solve this question without a calculator. 2×1 + 6×6 =2 + 36 =38.”

“According to BODMAS 38,” joined in a third.

A fourth commented, “You all are right. Cheers.”

Many unanimously agree that ‘38’ is the correct answer to this intriguing brain teaser.

Were you able to solve this maths-related brain teaser? If yes, what answer did you get?

Earlier, a maths brain teaser was doing the rounds on the Internet. It claimed that 99% of people won’t be able to solve it correctly. The challenge was to find the product of two numbers. Intriguing, right? Read more about this brain teaser here.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON