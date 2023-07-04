Brain Teaser: Which bucket will get filled first? You’ve 5 seconds to answer

Numerous posts featuring brain teasers, optical illusions or maths puzzles go viral online, keeping people engaged. This is because these challenges offer more than just entertainment; they enhance our cognitive abilities and hone our problem-solving skills. So, if you are looking for a puzzle after a hectic day at work, we have a brain teaser that will pique your interest. It involves a tap filling seven buckets, and your task is to determine which bucket will be filled first. Can you crack the puzzle within a five-second time limit?

Brain Teaser: Which bucket will get filled first? Can you answer in just five seconds or less?(Twitter/@suryanandannet)

“Which bucket will fill first ? Write with explanation,” wrote Prashant Sahu, CEO of Suryanandan.net - a website hosting company, while sharing a brain teaser on Twitter that has got people thinking. The brain teaser features an image with seven buckets, and the task is to decipher which bucket will fill first.

Take a look at the brain teaser right here:

Since being shared on July 3, the brain teaser has accumulated over 27,100 views and more than 150 likes. Many even shared their thoughts on the intriguing brain teaser.

Here’s how Twitter users reacted to the brain teaser:

“Water from bucket 1 will flow to bucket 3 first but both the pipes of bucket 3 are closed. So water will flow from bucket 1 to bucket no. 2. Since the pipe leading to bucket 6 is closed, water will fill bucket no. 7 first,” expressed an individual. Another added, “1-3-5 in that order. 4’s inlet blocked. 1’s lower part will fill earlier so 3.” “4 as it connects to the bottom of the bucket,” posted a third. A fourth commented, “Either 5 or none of the buckets.” Which bucket do you think will get filled first?

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Arfa Javaid Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online....view detail