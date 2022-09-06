Brave delivery driver saves three puppies from burning home

A delivery driver is being hailed as a hero after she risked her life to save three puppies from the burning house. Columbia County Fire Rescue took to Facebook to share the story of the brave woman. Since being posted, the rescue story has won people’s hearts. It may have the same effect on you too.

The department, along with a detailed caption, also posted a few images. The pictures show the woman hugging the dogs she saved. “During a structure fire yesterday, 3 puppies were saved and revived from smoke inhalation. Thank you to the Amazon driver who noticed the smoke and called 911. Since the homeowner was not at home at the time, she saved the home and the puppies' lives!” they wrote.

Take a look at the Facebook share:

The post was shared a few days ago. Since being posted, the share has accumulated over 700 likes and counting. The post has also been re-posted about 540 times. People posted various comments while reacting to the wonderful post.

A Facebook user shared a comment thanking the woman and shared that she is related to the woman whose puppies the driver saved. “Many thanks and appreciation!!! Those are my daughter's dogs that we love very much. They are doing well this morning but still in the hospital. Thank you will never be enough!” she wrote.

“Nice job people!!! Simply Amazing!!!” commented a Facebook user. “Great job, Amazon Driver!!!!” expressed another with a heart emoticon. “Thank you for being at the right place and at the right time. I'm praying for a fast and complete recovery,” posted a third. “Oh my goodness! So relieved they were rescued!” wrote a fourth.

