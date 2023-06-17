Brave shopkeeper locks knife-wielding robber inside store. Watch

Durham Constabulary, a police department in the UK, recently took to Facebook to share a video that shows what a brave shopkeeper did when a knife-wielding man tried to rob him. While keeping his cool, the man sneaked out of his store and locked the robber inside.

The image shows the knife-wielding robber who was locked inside a store by the shopkeeper of the place. (Facebook/@Durham Constabulary)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The department also shared a detailed caption along with the video of the man’s act of bravery. “A brave shopkeeper foiled a knifepoint robbery by trapping the intruder under the store’s roller shutters. Last month, Malcolm Trimble walked into a Durham City store carrying a kitchen knife concealed in his sleeve, picked up a four-pack of lager, then threatened the shopkeeper. But he had not considered the quick-thinking of the shopkeeper, who raced from behind the counter, fled the premises and held the door closed to keep the intruder inside, then cooly activated the system to lower the shop’s metal roller shutters from outside,” they wrote.

Also Read: Frustrated thief does this when locked door spoils his robbery plan

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

At this point, the robber tried to escape the shop by sliding under the closing shutter. However, he ended up getting caught in-between. He remained in that position until the police arrived and arrested him. “Detective sergeant Paul Mawson, of Durham Constabulary, said: ‘It wasn’t the most difficult arrest we have ever made. To be honest, it was an open and shut case’,” further explains the post’s caption.

Take a look at the video:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video was posted on June 15. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated close to 46,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the post has gathered more than 1,100 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the video.

Here’s how Facebook users reacted to the video of the shopkeeper and the robber:

“That shopkeeper is amazing! Well done!” praised a Facebook user. “A sliding door moment he won’t forget,” shared another. “This is hilarious,” added a third. “Brilliant poetic justice trapping him in the shutters,” wrote a fourth.