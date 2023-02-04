Home / Trending / Rat steals necklace kept on display at jewellery store. Watch video of unlikely thief

Rat steals necklace kept on display at jewellery store. Watch video of unlikely thief

trending
Published on Feb 04, 2023 02:27 PM IST

The video of a rat stealing a necklace from a jewellery store was posted on Twitter.

The image, taken from the Twitter video, shows the rat looking at the necklace.(Screengrab)
ByTrisha Sengupta

It is said that truth is stranger than fiction and this video of a ‘heist’ at a jewellery shop shows just that. It shows how the perpetrator behind a missing necklace at the store turned out to be a rat. Let that sink in!

The incident was captured on the store’s CCTV. And, the recording has gone viral after being shared on social media. Many are now sharing the video across different platforms. Just like this Twitter user who posted the video along with a Hindi caption. When translated, it reads, “ For whom would this rat have taken the diamond necklace.”

The video shows the inside of the shop where a necklace is displayed on a shelf. Within moments, a rat peeks from the roof near the shelf. For some time it pauses, as if to find the best route to take the necklace. The rodent then slowly lowers itself onto the self, takes the necklace, and goes back to its hiding.

Take a look at the video:

Since being shared, the video has gathered nearly 30,000 views and counting. The share has further accumulated more than 500 likes. The video prompted people to post various comments. Some joked that the rat is taking the necklace for its partner ahead of Valentine’s Day. A few also reacted using laughing out loud emoticons.

