Brazilian ‘twinfluencers’ roasted for filming Indian woman in a saree: 'Disrespectful'

A couple of Brazilian influencers faced the ire of Indian social media users on Instagram after they posted a video of a Indian woman cleaning a street while wearing a saree. The twin influencers, who are currently working as DJs in India, shared the video on their Instagram account Gemeas Lancaster and labelled the cleaner's clothes as "fancy". The Brazilian influencers faced criticism for filming an Indian cleaner without her consent.(Instagram/gemeaslancasterr)

They captioned the video, "Fancy cleaner in India" and remarked that her clothes were "so fancy". The woman was seen wearing a simple lavender-coloured saree as she mopped a staircase outside a building. The twins decided to record her without her knowledge and were heard commenting on her look in the video in Portugese. The woman seemed confused by their filming and shot awkward glances at them as she sweeped the floor.

Take a look at the video here:

The video which garnered over two million views on Instagram and quickly flooded by Indians who defended the woman's privacy and blasted the twins for filming her and posting her video for views.

Angry Indian users react

"That's a saree that she is wearing as traditional attire for women in India. But it's purple in colour because it's her uniform. It is normal clothing in india. Women wear saree in their everyday life," explained one user.

Another user said, "It is ethically and legally wrong to film someone without their consent. Sharing that footage on social media without their permission further invades their privacy. Everyone has the right to control how they are recorded and represented, and disregarding this is both disrespectful and unacceptable!"

A third angry user wrote, "Is education illegal in Western countries in what? How come you get that lady filming merely for some views?"

"What's wrong if a cleaner wears fancy clothes. What you want to prove here?," said a fourth user.

