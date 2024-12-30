Indian user roasted over ‘top priority’ complaint to Canva as his tirade ends in embarrassment

An Indian man was called out by graphic design platform Canva recently for allegedly abusing its subscription, leading to his account suspension. The user's social media post became a target for further jibes on the internet, especially due to the tone of his complaint. The Indian user tagged Canva in his angry LinkedIn post. (Representational image )

It all began when the man took to LinkedIn to complain about being locked out of his Canva account. Tagging the support team of the platform, the frustrated user said he was finding it "hard to work with no clear communication channels or available support options".

"This is absolutely infuriating... This is unacceptable," the Indian user said.

Continuing his tirade on LinkedIn, the man said he expects Canva to look into his complaint as "top priority".

"I want to make this very clear, there are no issues I expect resolution from your side. A clear email, in case you need my attention is what is reasonable," he said.

"Please, in place of a dolloped response that may only add to the struggle, send me a short and quick reply."

Canva's support team responded to the man on LinkedIn, in the comments section, alleging that he has violated the company's terms of use on "fraudulent Canva for Education subscription abuse".

"As a result, we've terminated your subscription and suspended your account, effective Dec 17, 2024," Canva said.

Canva for Education is Canva's visual communication tool that is free for teachers and students.

(Also Read: Indian man rejects fresher's LinkedIn message for not calling him sir)

Reddit takes a jibe at Indian Canva user

The man's now-deleted LinkedIn post found its way to Reddit where people slammed him.

"Infuriated free loader gets owned by Canva in the comments," a Redditor wrote as the title of a thread discussing the Indian man's LinkedIn exchange with Canva.

"I feel like he wrote his post with nothing but a thesaurus and righteous anger," another person said.

"He’s using a free account by pretending to be ah educator when he’s actually in business. Teachers and students get it for free, businesses have to pay," another user said on Reddit.

(Also Read: Businessman roasted for flexing Emirates first-class boarding passes to ‘paradise')