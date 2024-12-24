Businessman roasted for flexing Emirates first-class boarding passes to ‘paradise’

A British entrepreneur has caught the attention of the internet over a social media post featuring a photo of four first-class boarding passes on an Emirates flight for a Christmas holiday. The British man shared photos of his Emirates boarding passes. (Representational Image)

The man took to LinkedIn earlier this week to announce that he was flying to 'paradise' for a vacation after a challenging and busy year. He said he makes it a point to plan a getaway, preferably to a warmer place, almost every Christmas.

But what stood out to people who saw the post was photo he shared with his post, of four first-class boarding passes of Emirates and four British passports. The man, flying via Dubai, added in the comments section that he was travelling to Langkawi, Malaysia, for the holidays.

"Looking forward to a well-earned break in paradise. First stop Dubai," the Stamford-based entrepreneur said on LinkedIn.

"Work hard, play harder. Merry Christmas to all."

The post found its way to popular Reddit forum LinkedInLunatics, where users took a dig at the high-flying traveler for what they felt was a show-off of his luxury flying experience.

"Look, I fly First to paradise!" a Redditor titled the post, taking a jab at the Emirates passenger.

Several users also commented on his LinkedIn post, with one of them questioning him on carbon footprints.

"But have you considered carbon offsetting in a real way through socially responsible reforestation and support of local communities," the user asked.

The British man said he does not "buy into the carbon or climate scam political ideology".

The first-class on Dubai-headquartered Emirates is one of the most luxirious flying experiences in the world. It offers features such as an private cabins, onboard shower spa, gourmet dining and a lounge bar to passengers.