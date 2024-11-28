Menu Explore
Indian lawyer roasted for bragging about Emirates ‘first class’ flight sets record straight

ByHT Trending Desk
Nov 28, 2024 02:28 PM IST

The Indian lawyer deleted his LinkedIn post praising Emirates after it caught the attention of Reddit users.

A senior lawyer in India was at the receiving end of jibes from Redditors over his LinkedIn post, which featured a photo from inside an Emirates flight, prompting users to conclude that the lawyer flew first-class on the Dubai-headquartered airline.

Emirates is known to offer a luxurious experience for first-class and business class flyers.
"Always FIRST. Emirates and beyond life," the lawyer, a partner at a law firm, wrote on LinkedIn recently. The brief post was accompanied by a photo of a meal inside a flight, complete with Evian bottled water.

On the tray table which was covered with a white tablecloth, was a plate of sandwich and a drink in a glass.

Though the lawyer deleted his LinkedIn post after it was roasted on Reddit, he told HT.com that the photo in question was not from one of his flights.

"Factually incorrect. It is a photograph that is being shared..." he said, not wishing to be identified.

Another similar LinkedIn post from him a few days earlier showed the view from an Emirates flight.

"Always FIRST CLASS! Home calling!" the lawyer said in the caption.

Redditors had a field day dissecting the now-deleted post, with many poking fun at the self-like as the digital equivalent of patting one's own back.

"Bragging about a dry sandwich," a user said.

"First class but still having the most mid sandwich ever," another user said.

"Knife and fork for the world's driest sandwich," another person quipped.

(Also Read: Journalist says she was ‘fat-shamed’ by Emirates at Delhi airport. Airline responds)

First class or Business?

Several sharp-eyed users, however, pointed out that the photo does not appear to be from a first-class flight and that it may not even be a recent photo.

“I am almost certain, that this is Business class for emirates and not first class. Can someone confirm?” a user said.

“Emirates 1st class doesn't look like that anymore,” another person commented.

