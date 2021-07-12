Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Bride's mehendi design sports Manchester United and Mumbai Indians logos
trending

Bride's mehendi design sports Manchester United and Mumbai Indians logos

Mumbai Indians took to Instagram to share the picture of the bride sporting their logo alongside the logo of Manchester United.
By Trisha Sengupta
UPDATED ON JUL 12, 2021 09:54 AM IST
The image shows the bride sporting Manchester United and Mumbai Indians logos mehendi design.(Instagram/@devvratsm)

A picture of an unusual mehendi design has now created a chatter online. Featuring the logos of Manchester United and Mumbai Indians, the design has now left people intrigued.

Mumbai Indians took to Instagram to share the picture. In the caption they shared “this mehendi has our love.” They also mentioned the name of the bride and her groom to congratulate them. “Many congratulations to Devvrat and Geet,” they wrote.

The image shows the two hands of the bride covered in intricate, elaborate and beautiful design with the team logos in the middle.

Take a look at the Insta post:

The post, since being shared, has gathered tons of likes. In fact, till now, it has accumulated nearly 3.6 lakh likes and the numbers are only increasing. People had a lot to say while expressing their reactions.

“To my future wife, if your Mehendi doesn't look like this, do you even love me?” joked an Instagram user. “Two of my favourite teams,” shared another. “Aww,” posted a third.

What are your thoughts on the mehendi design?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
instagram

Related Stories

trending

Woman’s wedding pic prompts online game of tic-tac-toe. Know why

PUBLISHED ON JUL 01, 2021 07:03 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Grandma who wanted a Barbie her whole life receives one from granddaughter

Bride's mehendi design sports Manchester United and Mumbai Indians logos

Man holds 16 bowling balls at the same time to create record. Watch

Glass octopus with transparent skin captured on camera. Rare video goes viral
TRENDING TOPICS
IBPS clerk 2021
Horoscope Today
India Covid Cases
Jagannath Rath Yatra
Petrol Price
Monsoon
Euro 2020 Final
NTA JEE Main 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP