Bride performs martial arts in wedding saree in Tamil Nadu, video wows people

A bride from Tamil Nadu is gaining lots of love and appreciation on social media after a video of her performing martial arts in her wedding attire went viral online. The clip has now left people amazed and chances are, it’ll win over you too.

The video is now being shared by many across different social media platforms, including news agency ANI. Taking to Twitter, they shared the clip that shows the bride’s amazing performance.

The caption shared along with the video describes that the bride named Nisha hails from Thoothukudi district in Tamil Nadu. She performed Silambattam, a form of martial art from the state, just after her wedding ceremony that took place on June 28. The caption also describes that she did it to “spread awareness about the importance of self-defense.”

Take a look at the video:

Since being shared a few hours ago, the tweet has gathered nearly 30,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. It has also accumulated tons of comments from people.

“Super,” wrote a Twitter user. “Amazing,” shared another.

While replying to their own post, ANI also shared a quote from Nisha. “I performed traditional martial arts before the villagers soon after the wedding to make women aware of the importance of self-defense. I have been learning this for past 3 years. I want more people to learn this art: Nisha, from Thoothukudi district in Tamil Nadu,” it reads. The post is complete with an image.

