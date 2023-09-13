Bride uses balloons to make her veil float, netizens react

A video of a bride’s unusual addition to her wedding attire was shared on social media. The video shows the bride using balloons to make her veil float in the air while walking into the venue.

The image shows balloon attached to a bride's outfit. (Screengrab)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video was originally posted on TikTok. However, it later made its way onto Instagram. “Idk how to feel about this,” reads the caption posted along with the video on Insta.

The video opens to show a bride walking inside a venue hand-in-hand with her groom with the song Main Agar Kahoon from the film Om Shanti Om playing in the background. What is interesting about her wedding attire is that several black and red coloured balloons are tied to her veil, making the headgear float in the air.

Take a look at this video of the bride’s unusual wedding attire:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video was posted on September 4. Since being shared, the clip has gone viral. Till now, it has accumulated more than 1.8 million views, and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the video has prompted people to share varied comments. While some were impressed by the idea, others posted their disapproval.

What did Instagram users say about this video of the bride?

“That's brilliant actually,” praised an Instagram user. “When you fall out with all your bridesmaids and have to do it yourself,” joked another. “Is it Halloween themed?” asked a third. “That’s actually pretty cool,” expressed a fourth. “I mean I’m not mad about it. There’s brains and logic involved,” posted a fifth. “When physics attends the wedding,” wrote a sixth.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}