Bride wants a specific type of paani puri on her wedding day. Watch funny video

The videos that show people on their wedding day engaging in some hilarious banter or doing something funny always leave netizens in splits. This video posted on Instagram shows a bride on her big day at the paani puri counter in the eating area. Along with her, stands her husband.

The video opens to show the bride standing in front of the paani puri counter with her friends and groom in full bridal attire. She’s seen eating a paani puri but as soon as she’s handed one that’s made out of aata (wheat flour) she shows her immediate dissatisfaction with it. She straight up hands it to her groom and says, “Yeh aate ka hai, yeh mujhe nahi chahiye.” This means that the paani puri was made out of wheat flour and she didn't want it.

“Nobody warned @shreashth about my #passion4paanipuri,” the bride wrote in the caption of this video that she shared on her Instagram page, tagging her groom. She is also a travel and fashion blogger on the app.

Watch the hilarious video right here:

Since being posted on Instagram on December 18, the video has garnered more than 48,000 likes and several reactions on the app.

Many took to the comments section with laughing emojis or heart-eyed emojis. “Jo paani poori khaata hai usey hi pata hoga what she said,” posted an Instagram user. It means that those who like eating paani puri will know that she prefers ones made out of sooji instead. “Suji ke foochke,” posted a third, followed by a drooling emoji. “Yaar yeh best video hai,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on this video?

