Bride’s happy dance while eating food at her own wedding makes people smile. Watch

Published on Jul 29, 2022 11:19 AM IST
The viral video of the bride enjoying food at her wedding was posted on Reddit.
The image, taken from the viral Reddit video, shows the bride enjoying her food on her wedding.(Reddit/@evedayis)
ByTrisha Sengupta

Videos which show people enjoying different moments, be it small or big, are often absolutely delightful to watch. One such video recently made its way to Reddit. The wonderful clip shows a bride doing a little happy dance while eating food at her own wedding.

The video is shared on Reddit with a sweet caption. “If the saying ‘Happy Wife, Happy Life’ has any truth to it then this guy is going to have a great life and marriage because this is one happy bride,” it reads.

The video opens to show a bride sitting on a table and eating food. Unware that she is being recorded, she does a little happy dance while enjoying the food. The video ends with her getting shy once she notices the camera. A text insert also appears on the video. “Pov: When you’re the bride and the food at your wedding is 100,” it reads.

Take a look at the super sweet video:

The video has been posted a day ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated nearly 60,000 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted Reddit users to post various comments.

“I love how she played it cool when she realized the camera was on her hahahaha,” expressed a Reddit user. “This reminds me of my dad telling me how he can tell I like something I’m eating….he said I do a happy food dance. She’s got it nailed!” shared another. “Omg! Too cute!” commented a third. “The happy food dance! It’s runs in my family,” posted a fourth. “Adorable,” wrote a fifth.

