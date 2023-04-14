Bride's unique relationship timeline mehendi goes viral. Watch

Almost every bride wishes to curate a unique look for their big day. From the outfits for all functions to jewellery, to even the background music when she enters the ceremony, many brides have a detailed list of things they want. Now, a bride has gone viral for her unique mehndi.

Bride's unique relationship timeline mehendi.(Instagram/@Disha Tumkar)

In a video shared by the bride Disha Tumkar you can see her quirky mehndi design that represents how the bride and groom's relationship progressed. They met on Instagram in 2021, and the first date happened months after that in 2022. The couple got married in January 2023.

Take a look at the post here:

This post was shared on February 07. Since being shared, it has been viewed close to 20 million times. Many people have also liked and commented on the post.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual wrote, "Very cute." A second posted, "Congratulations, stay happy always." A third shared, "Wow, so nice." "Wow, this is so amazing, such a great idea to mark the big day. I hope I can also get the same Mehndi one day. Truly amazing, love it," added a fourth. What do you think about this mehndi design?

