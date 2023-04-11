Groom dances to Mujhse Shaadi Karogi for the bride. Watch

Wedding dances are incredibly fun to participate in and watch. There are times when the entire family joins on the dance floor and groove to the beats of the dhol or when the music plays on the speakers. Not only that, many people even practice coordinated dances and perform them. Now, a video showing one such coordinated dance has gone viral on social media. In the video, you can see the groom, his close ones, and the bride dancing to Mujhse Shaadi Karogi. Bride and groom dance to Mujhse Shadi Karogi.(Instagram/@Shubhavivah)

The video was shared on Instagram page Shubhavivah. The clip shows the bride and the groom standing face to face. The groom's close friends and family are standing behind him. As the music plays, they all begin to dance energetically. The bride, too, joins in and grooves with the groom.

This video was shared on March 23. Since being posted, it has been liked over 53,000 times. The video also has several comments.

An individual wrote, "Now who wants to marry just to wear white lehenga and vibe on this song?" A second person wrote, "Awww, isn't this the sweetest! Absolutely the dance and the outfits. All hearts for this." A third commented using heart emojis.