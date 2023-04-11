Bride, her father, and the groom recreate iconic DDLJ scene

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge was released in 1995, but people love watching the film to this day. In fact, many people have even recreated several scenes from the film and had their own Raj and Simran moments. Now a bride, her father, and her groom recently recreated the iconic 'Jaa Simran jaa' scene, and they have gone viral on social media. Bride, her father, and the groom recreate DDLJ scene.(Instagram/@ShaadiBTS)

"The moment @sim.ontherun told us about her love for Bollywood, we wanted to recreate the iconic DDLJ scene 'JAA SIMRAN JAA' featuring her and her father. We loved how this turned out in the end," wrote Instagram page ShaadiBTS as they shared the video of the re-enactment.

The clip shows a bride dressed in a classic red lehenga and her father standing just behind her. Her father holds her hand and says, "Jaa Simran, jee le apni zindagi." Further in the video, the bride runs toward the groom and hugs him. This scene was originally filmed on Amrish Puri, Shah Rukh Khan, and Kajol.

Take a look at the video below:

This video was shared on March 18. Since being posted, it has been liked close to 1000 times. Many have even left comments on the post.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual posted, "Love this." Another added, "So cute." A third wrote, "Uncle was spot on!!!! Love it." "This is so cute," shared a fourth.