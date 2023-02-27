Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Kajol: ‘Don’t think films like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham should be remade’

Kajol: ‘Don’t think films like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham should be remade’

Published on Feb 27, 2023 12:48 PM IST

Kajol has said that films are magic, and ‘magic cannot be recreated’, adding that she believes films such as DDLJ and K3G must not be remade.

Kajol talks about remakes of her iconic films DDLJ and K3G.(Instagram/@kajol)
Kajol has said that films such as Dilwale Dunlhaniya Le Jayenge and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham should not be remade, adding that the audience will be disappointed with remakes, because magic cannot be recreated. (Also read| Internet reacts to Nysa Devgan's speech in Hindi: 'Kajol, Ajay Devgn are...')

Both the films are among the popular ones from Kajol's filmography and are also some of the biggest ones that feature her opposite Shah Rukh Khan.

Kajol told News18, “My personal opinion is that I don’t think that films like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge should be remade. I feel the same for K3G (Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. I feel that magic can only be created once. If you recreate it, it just fizzles out and it won’t have the same feel.”

She added, “You’ll always be disappointed regardless of how well it is portrayed and done. Magic has a feel to it. Films give you that feel. You feel something when you watch them for the first time and nothing replicates that feeling,” she asserted.

This is not the first time that Kajol has expressed her opinions against remaking her films Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. In a 2014 interview with Hindustan Times, Kajol was asked about a remake of Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge and she said, “I think you can never remake a phenomenon.” She was, however, all game for the idea of a sequel. Asked if director Aditya Chopra was planning a sequel of DDLJ, Kajol had added, “Why don’t you ask him ... ­seriously, that’s a great idea!”

Earlier this month, Yash Raj Films - the production house behind the 1995 romantic classic Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ) re-released in theatres specially for the Valentine's Day. Major theatre chains in 37 cities across the country screened the film for some time. Meanwhile, Mumbai's Maratha Mandir continues to run daily shows of the film since 1995.

Most recently seen in Revathy's Salaam Venky that released in last year December, Kajol has a few more interesting projects lined up for release. These include the Indian adaptation of the American courtroom drama series The Good Wife. The original featured Julianna Margulies in the lead role and ran for seven seasons that concluded in 2016.

kajol
