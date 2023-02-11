Shah Rukh Khan won't watch Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, here's why he prefers Pathaan instead

Shah Rukh Khan would prefer watching his new film Pathaan instead of Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, because it was very difficult for him to become an action hero for the 2023 film. Even as Pathaan continues to rule the box office two weeks after the release, Yash Raj Films (production behind both the films) decided to re-release Shah Rukh's 1995 film opposite Kajol. (Also read: Take a look of Shah Rukh Khan filming for Karan Arjun, shot by Pan Nalin)

Announcing the re-release, a tweet from the official Twitter handle of YRF read as: "Blockbusters of 2 eras - #DDLJ and #Pathaan are here! This Valentine’s week, witness the grandness in cinemas near you!" Shah Rukh quote-tweeted the post from YRF and wrote, "Arre yaar itni mushkil se action hero bana (I become an action hero after crossing many difficulties)….and you guys are bringing back Raj…uff (oh) !! This competition is killing me!!!! I am going to see #Pathaan …Raj toh ghar ka hai (Raj is like family)."

In a press statement, YRF said that DDLJ will release across 37 major cities including the metro cities and Pune, Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Faridabad, Lucknow, Dehradun, Chandigarh, Guwahati, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Indore, Vellore, Trivandrum. The statement added that the February 10 release is a Valentine-special release for fans of the romantic movie.

Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge is the longest-running movie in India. The Maratha Mandir cinema hall in Mumbai has been screening the film since its first release in 1995. Directed by Aditya Chopra, the film featured Amrish Puri, Anupam Kher, Farida Jalal and Mandira Bedi in important roles.

Meanwhile, Pathaan, which saw a wide theatrical release on January 25, has crossed ₹900-crore-mark in gross worldwide collections. The film grossed ₹558 crore in India. Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan also features John Abraham and Deepika Padukone in lead roles.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON