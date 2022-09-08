The Good Wife - Pyaar, Kanoon, Dhoka: Kajol unveils her look as lawyer in Disney+ Hotstar's new show. Watch

Disney+ Hotstar has dropped the teaser of actor Kajol's debut web series The Good Wife - Pyaar, Kanoon, Dhoka on Thursday. Kajol announced the project in July with a video. The show is a remake of the popular CBS show The Good Wife. The original series was created by CBS Studios and aired from 2009-2016. Julianna Margulies played the lead in the show. Also Read: Kajol recreates iconic Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge moment, announces her web-series debut with Disney+ Hotstar. Watch

In the video, Kajol is seen wearing a lawyer's outfit as she walks inside an office and says, “Shuru karein (Let's start)?” Kajol's sister Tanishaa Mukerji also shared the teaser on Twitter and wrote, “Omg. Insane!!!! My sister rocks the world !!! What a teaser ! Congrats babyyyyy @itsKajolD #thegoodwife. Congrats. @DisneyPlusHS You got a winner. @Suparn wow." One fan asked, “Is this an adapted remake? Or an original."

As part of its Disney+ Day celebration, the streaming platform unveiled Kajol's first look from the upcoming show, in which she will play a lawyer for the first time.

The Good Wife - Pyaar, Kanoon, Dhoka is an Indian take on the popular American legal drama television series The Good Wife, which aired on CBS. The new show is directed by Suparn Verma and produced by Banijay Asia.

Kajol said she is excited about her OTT debut with a show that gave her an opportunity to experiment and play a newer character. She said, “I have been playing multiple characters throughout my acting journey, but the firsts are always special. The beauty of OTT platforms is that they give creators and actors an opportunity to reinvent and experiment with different formats, and with Disney Hotstar’s The Good Wife, that’s exactly what I got.”

"As a career first move, I will be playing a lawyer in my first ever series, directed by the fabulous Suparn. I’m excited to be sharing more about the show and the character I play, so stay tuned,” Kajol added.

