Internet reacts to Nysa Devgan's speech in Hindi: 'Why are Kajol, Ajay trolling their kid by putting her through this?'

Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter Nysa Devgan recently attended an event initiated by Ajay's NY Foundations. At the event, Nysa inaugurated digital libraries, distributed books and reportedly interacted with more than 200 students in rural Ahmednagar, Maharashtra. She also tried to inspire the students with her words as she gave a speech in Hindi. A video of her speech has surfaced on Twitter, where some are pointing out that Nysa was struggling as she spoke in Hindi. Also read: Nysa Devgan steps out in ethnic look, wears bindi as she attends event with underprivileged students

In the video, Nysa Devgan is seen in a yellow salwar suit. She opted for a simple look with minimal makeup and a small bindi. She told the students at the event, “Mujhe padhna bohot bohot pasand hai. Meri maa ko bhi padhna bohot pasand tha. Main har din 2-3 kitab padti thi. Toh aap ko dekh ke… aap ko… (I love to read. Even my mother loved it. I used to read 2-3 books everyday. Looking at you I feel…)”

“Aap ko padhete huye dekh ke jo mujhe itna pasand hai, mujhe aur bhi khushi hai. Aap kabhi padna bandh mat karo (I feel even more happy to see you studying. Don’t stop reading),” she finished her speech after several pauses. Reacting to the video on Reddit, one user wrote, “This is me at my school function after remembering my lines last minute.” One more said, “I'm dying of second-hand embarrassment." Another person said, “Kya speech tha (What a speech).”

Someone also commented, “This is too funny and embarrassing. (And it is not meant to be so.) Why are Kajol and Ajay trolling their kid by putting her through this? She seems unprepared. Is this their version of facing setbacks in real world? Is this meant to help in her prep? She could have answered in English.”Another person commented, “Doesn't she know Hindi? Bhai aise bol rahi jaise Katrina Kaif starting mein bhi nahi bolti thi (even Katrina Kaif could speak in Hindi during her initial days better than her)."

Nysa reportedly inaugurated digital libraries for the underprivileged kids of the school. She also distributed books, sports kits and clicked pictures with them.

Nysa, 19, is the eldest child of Ajay and Kajol. The couple married in 1999 and also has a son named Yug Devgan. Nysa is currently pursuing her higher education in Switzerland after completing her school at Singapore's Glion Institute of Higher Education. She has not yet decided on her Bollywood debut, as per her parents Ajay and Kajol. She is often seen partying and travelling with her friends in social media posts.

