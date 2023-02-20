Nysa Devgan steps out in ethnic look, wears bindi as she attends event with underprivileged students; fans react

Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter Nysa Devgan recently attended an event in rural Ahmednagar. It took place under an initiative launched by Ajay's NY Foundations for underprivileged school students of Virgaon. Pictures of Nysa from the event surfaced on social media and fans have shared all kinds of reactions on her ethnic oitfit. Also read: Nysa Devgan, Aryan Khan party with Bhumi Pednekar, sister Samiksha Pednekar in Mumbai

Unlike the usual paparazzi photos, where she is seen out and about partying with friends, Nysa opted for a yellow salwar suit for the recent event. She also wore a bindi with her traditional outfit. In a photo, she appeared excited and cheerful while interacting with students at the event. In another photo, Nysa sported a big smile, while posing with women and men dressed in traditional Maharashtrian outfits.

According to a report by DNA, the 19-year-old inaugurated digital libraries, distributed books and as well as sports kits to students of the school. She reportedly spoke to more than 200 students about their extracurricilar interests and studies.

Reacting to Nysa's recent pictures, a Twitter user dai, “I think Nysa will become a huge star one day.” Another one tweeted, “Ajay sir aaj bahut proud feel kiye honge (Ajay sir must be proud of her today)."

Nysa is the eldest child of Ajay and Kajol. The couple married in 1999 after years of dating. Nysa also has a brother named Yug Devgan. She is currently pursuing her higher education in Switzerland after wrapping up school at Singapore's Glion Institute of Higher Education. While Nysa has not yet decided whether she wants to join the industry in future or not, her photos and videos ar often posted on paparazzi and fan pages.

Talking about Nysa's career plans, Ajay told Film Companion in 2022, “I don't know if she wants to come into this line. To this moment she has shown disinterest. Anything can change anytime with children. She is abroad, she is studying right now.”

“No, she has no plans to act as of now. She is currently studying and having fun,” added Kajol about Nysa's possible film debut during a conversation with India Today last year.

