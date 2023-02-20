Nysa Devgan, Aryan Khan party with Bhumi Pednekar, sister Samiksha Pednekar in Mumbai. See pics

Actor Bhumi Pednekar and her sister Samiksha Pednekar celebrated the latter's birthday with a party in Mumbai on Sunday night that was attended by Kajol and Ajay Devgn's daughter Nysa Devgan as well as Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's son Aryan Khan. Their friend Orhan Awatramani, also known as Orry, was also spotted at the bash. Also read: Bhumi Pednekar, Masaba Gupta shake a leg to High Heels at Diwali party; Rajkummar Rao, Rhea Kapoor also attend

Bhumi and Samiksha, who is an entrepreneur, were all smiles as they posed for paparazzi outside the party. While the actor wore a nude tone outfit – off-shoulder top with matching pants – with a statement neckpiece, her sister wore a black crop top with a black lower. Both Bhumi and Samiksha were in glamorous makeup and hair. Nysa Devgan wore an orange crop top with blue jeans for the bash, while Aryan was seen in an all-black party look. Both Nysa and Aryan were captured getting off their respective cars and walking towards the party venue as paparazzi called their names and asked them to pose for pictures. While Nysa smiled, Aryan walked straight inside the party.

Bhumi Pednekar, sister Samiksha Pednekar, Nysa Devgan and Aryan Khan in Mumbai.

Nysa and Aryan, along with Bhumi are often spotted at the same parties in Mumbai. They are sometimes joined by Aryan Khan's sister Suhana Khan as well as other celebrity kids such as Arjun Rampal's daughter Mahikaa Rampal, late Sridevi's daughter Khushi Kapoor and Ibrahim Ali Khan, son of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh. Actor Janhvi Kapoor is also spotted at these parties with sister Khushi and others.

Bhumi was last seen in director Shashank Khaitan's Govinda Naam Mera alongside Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani. The film was released on December 12, 2022. It was produced by Karan Johar and premiered on Disney+ Hotstar. Bhumi has films like Bheed and Bhakshak in the pipeline. She also has The lady Killer alongside Arjun Kapoor as one of her upcoming projects. Meanwhile, Aryan Khan, who aspires to become a filmmaker, announced his debut as a writer under Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's production house Red Chillies Entertainment last year via an Instagram post.

