British DJ Rob da Bank’s name turns into meme, he reacts with this tweet

The name of a British DJ was recently turned into a meme after he appeared for an interview. Since the interview aired, his name, which is Rob da Bank, has prompted people to come up with all sorts of hilarious posts. Interestingly, he not only reacted to the trend but also joined in on the meme fest.

It all started with this tweet in which a Twitter user shared a screenshot of the interview along with a funny caption. There is a possibility that the user’s witty wordplay will leave you giggling. This is what they shared:

Yes, I’d like to open a bank account. Oh my name? Uhhh… pic.twitter.com/VNUd4khef2 — To be Frank (@psa10memes) August 2, 2021

The DJ also reacted to the incident while sharing a screenshot of the above post along with the caption, “Finally I became a meme.” The post is complete with a face with tears of joy emoticon.

Take a look at what he shared:

Finally I became a meme 😂 pic.twitter.com/fWF5j6hzRk — Rob da Bank (@RobdaBank) August 3, 2021

Rob’s post, since being shared, has gathered more than 17,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. People have shared all kinds of comments. A few also shared memes while reacting to the post.

“You know you've made it when you become a meme,” joked a Twitter user. “Omg, did you take a picture of your screen with your phone? You sir are vintage,” shared another. “How has this never happened before hahaha,” questioned a third.

Here’s how some others reacted:

At an interview:



"So, what's your name and hobbies?"



"Same answer for both:" pic.twitter.com/6TfP001Civ — Mark (@marcferns) August 4, 2021

What are your thoughts on the posts?

