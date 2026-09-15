‘Bro, shoes lega?’: Man gifts new Adidas shoes to delivery partner after spotting him in slippers

An Instagram video showing a man gifting a pair of shoes to a delivery partner in Uttarakhand has sparked mixed reactions online. The clip shows him calling out from his balcony to hand over the footwear to the worker.

Snippets from a video shared by a Uttarakhand man. (Instagram/@peaksandthrottle)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The video, shared by Aman Sharma on Instagram, opens with a text insert that reads, “I gave my new shoes to my delivery boy because he needed it more than me.” The clip captures a man looking down from his balcony.

Also Read: ₹500 tip for ₹15 order">'Thank you, Didi': Blinkit rider overjoyed as customer gives him ₹500 tip for ₹15 order

He then calls the delivery partner, asking him if he would take a pair of shoes. The man adds that the pair was new Adidas footwear. As the video continues, the camera captures the delivery man riding a bike, stopping to look at his shoes, and riding away.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Recalling why he decided to give away his shoes, the Uttarakhand man said, “He was a delivery guy from zepto. He had no raincoat so he was wet and for the first time I saw someone delivering a product on time in his cycle... he had worn slippers. So i just gave him my shoes.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Recalling why he decided to give away his shoes, the Uttarakhand man said, “He was a delivery guy from zepto. He had no raincoat so he was wet and for the first time I saw someone delivering a product on time in his cycle... he had worn slippers. So i just gave him my shoes.” {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

What did social media say?

The video prompted a series of mixed reactions on social media. While some were impressed by his gesture and praised the man, others were skeptical and questioned whether the video was staged. A few shared their stories of similar moments.

An individual recalled, “A ragpicker came to my house asking for old clothes and recyclable things. While talking to him, I noticed that he kept looking at my Nike shoes. I don’t know what came over me at that moment, but I took them off and offered them to him. The happiness on his face was something I’ll never forget. Sometimes, we don’t realize how much something means to someone else until we choose to give it away.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Another commented, “This is the true meaning of life.” A third posted, “I am so proud of you, stranger.” A fourth wrote, “Thank you for helping the man, bro.”

Also Read: ₹2,100 currency garland, viral clip shows his amused reaction">Wedding family pays Blinkit agent with ₹2,100 currency garland, viral clip shows his amused reaction

Arguing, an individual sarcastically shared, “That security cam has a really good microphone.” Another joined, “and a perfect placement if you wanted to make a viral video.”

Addressing the criticism online, Sharma told hindustantimes.com, “Honestly, I didn’t do anything with the intention of getting attention or publicity. It was simply a spontaneous moment where I felt that the delivery partner needed the shoes more than I did. I believe small acts of kindness can sometimes make a big difference in someone’s day.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}