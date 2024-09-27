‘Brutally shamed, death threats’: Woman who took man’s iPhone charger on flight breaks silence about viral incident

A woman who took a man’s iPhone charger on a flight, which led to a heated confrontation, has opened up about the viral incident and being trolled online. In a video, she claimed that she picked the gadget from the ground and was going to return it when she was “accused” of stealing it. The woman who took an iPhone charger from a fellow passenger on a flight says she could have shown a “little more patience." (Screengrab)

Daily Mail shared a video along with a detailed caption. “A woman who took a man's iPhone charger on a flight has snapped back after being brutally shamed online. Vanessa identified herself as the woman in the now-viral footage, revealing she'd received death threats after the altercation was 'taken out of context' and shared on TikTok,” the outlet wrote.

“This charger was found on the ground of an empty flight where we were told to remove all possessions because we didn't know if we were getting back on the same flight due to technical issues,” the woman said.

In the video, she explained her side of the story and said she “could have acted more gracefully,” adding, "But I was really stressed out, exhausted, worried about my cat, out of breath... eight hours at the airport only to be recorded and yelled at.”

The video prompted people to post various comments. However, most were not convinced by the explanation given by the woman about the incident.

An individual wrote, “I love how she tries to throw it back on him, asking for patience and kindness. Don’t take stuff that doesn’t belong to you and nobody will be mean and impatient with you.”

Another added, “Someone literally witnessed you unplug it.” A third joined, “Not your charger, give it back, simple.”

A fourth commented, “She should have given it to a flight attendant. Problem solved.”

The incident on the flight

The incident took place on a JetBlue flight. It first came to light when the man whose gadget was taken decided to share a video of his confrontation with the woman on TikTok. Reportedly, the flight crew offered to call the authorities, but the man declined, saying that he didn’t want to delay an already-delayed flight.

The woman took the charger when the pilot allowed the passengers to deplane and get some food after the flight was delayed three times.

