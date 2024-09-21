‘I got robbed in Asia’s scam city’: Man forces Australian to take toy in Delhi, walks away with his money

An Australian vlogger’s recent visit to Delhi has ignited a heated debate. Ben, in his video, expresses his disdain for Delhi, labelling it the “Scam City” of Asia. While some viewers rallied behind his perspective, others accused him of intentionally tarnishing India's image for the sake of views. An Australian vlogger gets angry at one point during his visit to Delhi. (YouTube/@BackpackerBen)

“I returned to my least favourite city in the world, Delhi! After a bad experience last time here in India I swore never to return however ​⁠‪@baldandbankrupt‬ asked me to join him on one last adventure. Will it be the same as last time? Let's find out!” Ben wrote along with the video.

In the video, Ben shares how she doesn’t like visiting India. The scam he mentions in the video title happens when he tries buying a ₹150 toy from a street vendor. Ben hands him a ₹500 note, and the man calls another vendor to ask for change.

The other person returns ₹200 instead of ₹300 to Ben and throws one more toy at him.

Take a look at the entire vlog here:

Since being shared a day ago, the video has quickly collected more than 6.7 lakh views - and the numbers are only increasing. The share has further prompted people to post mixed reactions.

What did YouTube users think about this vlog?

A few formed their opinion about India with this single video and shared how they will never visit the country.

“I’ve been to India once and hated it so much I left and swore to never go back. I went with an open mind, and it was worse than I could ever imagine,” a YouTube user reacted. Another added, “Just watching the video gave me a headache.”

Others, however, showed their displeasure and accused the vlogger of showing India in a negative light. Just like this individual who commented, “You guys are determined to suffer. The cheapest ticket on any train in India will be an experience you won't soon forget—a horrible idea. Also, wandering around Delhi buying booze for street people is not very smart. You will have colourful experiences. Besides, you could fly in perfect comfort non-stop to Varanasi for under a hundred bucks. I suppose suffering and complaining is your stock in trade.”

Another expressed, “If you hate the country, why are you going there? To get youtube views from these people = youtube $$$$$... stop complaining!!”

Previously, UK-based vlogger Benjamin Rich, known for his YouTube channel Bald and Bankrupt, shared a video titled “I visited India so you don't have to.” In it, he documented his travels around Delhi and parts of Kolkata, showcasing the less glamorous side of the cities. His video sparked a range of reactions.

What are your thoughts on this Australian vlogger's video of visiting Delhi?