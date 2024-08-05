‘You’ll regret your decision’, people say as woman quits her job in UK to return to India forever

The Indian diaspora in the UK has grown significantly over the years. Many have migrated to this country seeking better financial opportunities and improved quality of life. This woman was on the list until she realised she was unhappy while staying in a foreign land and wanted to return to her home country. She expressed her dilemma on X and asked if she should return to India forever. About four months later, she again took to X to share her story of quitting her job in the UK and coming back. Her posts have created chatter among social media users. While some supported her decision and called her “brave”, many said she would regret her decision in future. The image shows a woman who asked X users if she should return to India permanently from the UK. (X/@Parool_12)

“I try and I try but I’m not truly happy in the UK and I never will be. I don’t even know why I’m already not in India atp and what I am even doing here,” the woman wrote in an X post in April. “Folks should I just come back to India forever; obviously I won’t earn as much in India but at least I will be happy, truly happy and won’t constantly miss my country,” she wrote, adding a poll to know people’s opinion.

Further she added, “People are going to say I’m an idiot cause I am on a work visa for 5 years which gives me an easy way to get the UK PR and citizenship but at what cost lol I don’t think I want to give up my Indian passport so what am I even doing here.”

Fast-forward a few months. In July, she shared another post announcing that she had decided to return. “I did it. I quit my job. I’m coming back to India. I acted on the decision that’s going to change the course of my life, and it genuinely took me a lot of guts. But I’ve done it,” she wrote.

Take a look at her post here:

With over two lakh views, the viral share has accumulated nearly 1,900 likes. People had mixed reactions to this woman’s post about quitting her UK job to return to India.

How did X users react to this post?

“Did you get laid off? A lot of Indians get laid off and have to come back because the job market is tough, and they sugar coat it as ‘I miss my country etc’,” posted an individual. Another added, “Unreal jealousy in your comment section. They’re just salty that you lived 90% of Indians dream of moving abroad and yet are coming back. Don’t mind them and welcome back.”

While a third expressed, “We will see in 3 years from now. You will regret your decision,” a fourth wrote, “It must’ve been so difficult… I’m so proud of you! All the best.”

Later, the woman also pinned her X post about quitting her job and wrote, “Pinning this post to come back to 3 years later for those salty losers in the comments who are saying I’ll regret my choice when I know I won’t.”

What do you think about this woman’s decision to quit her job in the UK and return to India?