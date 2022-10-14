'BTech chaiwali': Student fulfills dream of having a start-up, inspires netizens

Many people dream of starting their own businesses. Vartika Singh, a BTech student had also wished for the same and fulfilled her ambition at a young age. Vartika Singh has always been eager to launch her own company. However, the young girl did not want to wait for four years that would take to complete her degree. So, in an attempt to fulfill her dreams, the young one decided to start small and opened her tea shop under the name BTech Chaiwali in Haryana's Fardibad.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Vartika Singh talked about her tea stall start-up with food blogger Swag Se Doctor. In a video uploaded by him, Singh shares that she has always wanted to start her own business. She wants to be capable enough to hire people under her. At present, she sells normal chai, masala chai, and lemon tea. In the short clip, Singh can also be heard asking people to come and taste her chai. The woman sits near gate no. 4, green field, Faridabad, from 5.30 pm to 9.30 pm.

Take a look at her here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Since this video was shared, it has been viewed more than 50,000 times and has close to 4,000 likes and several comments. One person in the comments wrote, "It's very amazing dear this is the best decision in your life, and we wish you to become India's most inspiring businesswoman." Another person wrote, "Huge respect for the girl." A third person added, "I like your smile and confidence. I will pray for you." Some others have reacted using emojis.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON