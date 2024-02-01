Budget 2024: President Droupadi Murmu fed dahi cheeni to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Before presenting the Budget 2024-25, President Droupadi Murmu extended her best wishes to Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs. As a symbol of goodwill, the President offered Sitharaman a spoonful of dahi cheeni (sweet curd). Apart from Sitharaman, Ministers of State Dr Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad and Pankaj Chaudhary and senior officials of the Finance Ministry were also present at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. President Droupadi Murmu feeding dahi cheeni to FM Nirmala Sitharaman. (X/@President of India)

"Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs Smt Nirmala Sitharaman along with Ministers of State Dr Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad and Shri Pankaj Chaudhary and senior officials of the Ministry of Finance called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan before presenting the Union Budget. President Murmu extended her best wishes to the Union Finance Minister," wrote the official handle of President of India. (Also Read: A 3-minute guide to understanding finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman's interim Budget)

Alongside, a few pictures were also shared. In one of the images, President Murmu is seen smiling while feeding dahi cheeni to the Finance Minister. For the unversed, it's a customary tradition to offer someone dahi cheeni before they set out to do an important task.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveiled an interim budget detailing the anticipated costs and expenditures of the government as 2024 is an election year. A comprehensive budget for the financial year 2024–25 will be unveiled following the general elections and the establishment of a new government.