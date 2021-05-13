Home / Trending / Butter chicken cake leaves netizens impressed. Seen it yet?
Butter chicken cake leaves netizens impressed. Seen it yet?

The video not only shows the special butter chicken cake but also how the artist Natalie Sideserf put it together.
The image shows the butter chicken cake by Natalie Sideserf.(YouTube/sideserf cakes)

Over the past few months, we’ve seen several food innovations and trends going viral on social media. From innovative and weird food combinations like Butter Chai, Dahi Maggi, Pasta Dosa, Chocolate Samosa Pav to the ‘everything is cake’ trend, people have enjoyed and shared their thoughts on such food items. Now, another creation has left netizens flooding the comments section of a Youtube video. It shows Butter Chicken Cake.

No, we don’t mean a cake of butter chicken but actually cake that looks like a serving of butter chicken. The cake has been made by Natalie Sideserf of Sideserf Cake Studio who went viral for her realistic selfie cake.

The video not only shows the special butter chicken cake but also how Sideserf put it together. Watch the video, it’s sure to leave you impressed just like it has wowed so many netizens.

Posted on April 19, the video has collected two million views and many comments.

“You're work is awesome… you should try a ‘Biryani’ look alike cake,” reacted an individual on YouTube. “Well done! Really good job,” added another.

“It is so realistic that I'd be disappointed if it didn't taste like butter chicken,” posted a third. “Me a vegetarian after seeing this: mumma I’m non veg caketarian,” joked a fourth.

What do you think about it?

