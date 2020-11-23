Cake or make up? Video showing woman’s head on a plate leaves netizens baffled. Watch

it-s-viral

Several videos on the Internet showcase weird yet unique things that can easily perplex one. This Instagram video perfectly fits that category. After watching the video you may have to play it again just to believe it.

Shared by sideserfcakes the clip starts with the shot of a woman standing with a plate on her hand. At the first sight, the woman’s head seems to be extremely real. And then comes an unexpected twist.

Check out the video to see it yourself :

Posted on November 15, the clip has garnered over 7.1 lakh views along with stunned comments from netizens. While some couldn’t believe there eyes after watching the video, others lauded the incredibly real cake.

“When I looked at first, I thought it was make up or something,” exclaimed an Instagram user. “The more I’m looking, the more I’m getting amazed,” commented another.

“When ‘I’ll give you a piece of my mind’ becomes real,” joked a third. “Wait! What sorcery is this,” wrote a fourth.

