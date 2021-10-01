‘Can cats see optical illusions’: Viral video sparks chatter among netizens

The Internet is filled with adorable cat videos, catering to the feline lovers who simply are hooked to them. One such video of this cute creature has left netizens baffled. This video involves a cat and an optical illusion.

The video is shared on Reddit with the caption “Can cats see optical illusions?” The video opens to show a cat hovering over a circular optical illusion drawn on a floor. The cat then sits in the middle of the circle for a long time, rolling itself over it. The video prompted a fun banter with people debating whether the cat can see the optical illusion or not.

Take a look at the video:

This viral video indeed makes for a fascinating watch. It has got over 66,000 upvotes and counting. The comments received on this post are also varied.

"Really amazing," wrote one user. "I tested it on one of my cats he tried to attack it as well. The other cat is lazy and didn't care," posted another. Add more comments, neutral ones will do too.

