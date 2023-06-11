Can you spot a tiger before this video ends?

Tigers exhibit remarkable camouflage skills in their natural habitat, thanks to their distinctive fur patterns. And videos capturing the ability of tigers to blend seamlessly into their surroundings often leaves us stunned. Recently, a video showcasing the tiger’s astounding camouflage has been doing the rounds on social media. Can you spot the hidden tiger before the viral video concludes?

Can you quickly spot a tiger hidden in this picture?(Twitter/@skumarias02)

“Tiger is a stealth hunter and can hide camouflaged in undergrowth of forest floor easily. But rhesus macaques at tree top can spot them & alert all denizens. Here, the presence of a male Tiger in Pilibhit TR is busted by an alarm call,” wrote IAS officer Sanjay Kumar while sharing the video on Twitter. The video presents the viewer with a serene forest scene, where trees dominate the frame. However, as the camera zooms in, one can see a tiger blending seamlessly into its surroundings.

Watch the video below:

The video was shared on June 7 on Twitter. It has since accumulated over 4,300 views and over 170 likes. The share has also prompted people to share their thoughts in the comments section.

Here’s how people reacted to the video:

“The Tiger will see us many times before we see it,” posted a Twitter user. Another shared, “Great information, sir.” “Hunter vs hunted. Both strive hard till last for survival,” wrote a third. Were you able to find the tiger before the camera zooms in?

