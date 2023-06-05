Viral Optical Illusion: Do you see a beach or something else?

Optical illusions have a fascinating way of captivating our attention and playing tricks on our minds. They challenge our perceptions and make us question reality. Just like this optical illusion that is leaving social media users scratching their heads. The image looks like a beach during a storm, complete with crashing waves and sandy shores. But on closer look, it turns out to be something completely different. So, are you ready to dive deep into the challenge? Viral Optical Illusion: Is it a picture of a stormy beach or something else?(Twitter/@Rainmaker1973)

The optical illusion was shared on Twitter by a user who goes by Massimo with the caption, “This photo is an example of how optical illusions mess with your mind. First, you see a beach, ocean sky, rocks and stars. And then….”

Take a look at the optical illusion below:

The optical illusion, since being shared on May 30, has accumulated over 17.5 million views and the numbers are still increasing. The share has also prompted many to leave their thoughts in the comments section. Interestingly, some individuals found themselves unable to perceive anything beyond the beach, despite being aware of the illusion. Others resorted to reading comments or looking at hints to uncover the true nature of the image.

Here’s how people reacted to the viral optical illusion:

“I still don’t know. I can only see the beach. Someone help?” wrote a Twitter user. Another added, “For the life of me, I could not see anything else except the sky, ocean and beach until I read the explanation. Then it came into focus.” “It took a lot of time to see it.. Truly messed up my evening…,” expressed a third. A fourth shared, “Awesome... I wouldn’t get it, if I hadn’t read the comments.” “And then a rusty side of a car,” joined a fifth. A sixth wrote, “Then once it’s revealed what it actually is, your brain struggles to see it as anything but a beach.”

The mind-bending optical illusion actually shows the lower part of a car door. Earlier, a baffling optical illusion defying the laws of physics went viral on Twitter. Can you solve the mystery by finding out if the rock in the picture is in the air or water?

