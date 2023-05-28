There’s a hidden animal in this viral optical illusion. Can you see it?

Are you up for a captivating optical illusion challenge on Sunday? If you answered yes, then here’s an optical illusion that is making waves on the Internet, and it has got everyone scratching their heads. The caption, posted alongside the optical illusion, simply asks people, “What do you see?” As viewers explore this enigmatic image, many are able to see a hidden animal, while others can’t decipher anything. Viral Optical Illusion: This picture has a hidden animal. Can you see it?(Instagram/@opticalillusionss)

The mind-boggling image was shared on the Instagram page Optical Illusions. This perplexing illusion features a series of horizontal black lines drawn on a white background. Cleverly hidden within this mesmerising pattern is an animal waiting to be spotted. Are you ready to give it a try?

Take a look at the viral optical illusion here:

Did you spot the hidden animal in the optical illusion? If so, what did you see? When presented with this viral optical illusion, a majority of people saw a cat, while others claimed to see a dog or a bear. Some individuals couldn’t see anything at all, leading to humorous remarks like, “I think I’m broken. I see nothing!” and “What’s wrong with my phone screen? I think it’s broken. I gotta change this.” A few even shared suggestions on how one can see the hidden animal in the optical illusion. “A cat. Just shake your head to see it,” suggested an Instagram user. “A Black Cat. If you need help, rotate your screen a little and it should be quite visible,” added another.

