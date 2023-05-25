Home / Trending / Women’s viral optical illusion art will make your jaw-drop

Women’s viral optical illusion art will make your jaw-drop

ByArfa Javaid
May 25, 2023 03:47 PM IST

Two women created a viral optical illusion art on the street around a pole. A video of them making the simple art has gone viral online.

While optical illusions undeniably keep us hooked to our screens, there’s something even more fascinating and captivating: watching an artist create a simple artwork that transforms into a mind-bending optical illusion. Recently, a video showing just the same was shared on Instagram. In it, two women can be seen drawing an optical illusion art in the middle of a street.

Women drawing viral optical illusion art (left) and walking on a 'platform' around the pole (right). (Instagram/@punamartacademy)
Women drawing viral optical illusion art (left) and walking on a 'platform' around the pole (right). (Instagram/@punamartacademy)

Also Read| Viral Optical Illusion: What numbers do you see?

The video capturing the optical illusion art was shared three days ago on the Instagram page called Punam Art Academy. It opens to show two women drawing a circle around a pole. Next, they draw straight lines and connect them. As the video progresses, they fill the drawing with simple strokes and give it a 3D effect. Towards the end, they even walk around the platform’s edge, balancing themselves.

Watch the women creating optical illusion art here:

Amazing, right? Many in the comments section were also impressed by these talented women. An individual posted, “That’s so cool.” “Wow,” added another. A third shared, “Very nice.” What are your thoughts on this optical illusion art?

Also Read| Viral Optical Illusion: Can you find an odd word in 5 seconds?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

Topics
its viral optical illusion
its viral optical illusion
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 25, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out