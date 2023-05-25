Women’s viral optical illusion art will make your jaw-drop
Two women created a viral optical illusion art on the street around a pole. A video of them making the simple art has gone viral online.
While optical illusions undeniably keep us hooked to our screens, there’s something even more fascinating and captivating: watching an artist create a simple artwork that transforms into a mind-bending optical illusion. Recently, a video showing just the same was shared on Instagram. In it, two women can be seen drawing an optical illusion art in the middle of a street.
Also Read| Viral Optical Illusion: What numbers do you see?
The video capturing the optical illusion art was shared three days ago on the Instagram page called Punam Art Academy. It opens to show two women drawing a circle around a pole. Next, they draw straight lines and connect them. As the video progresses, they fill the drawing with simple strokes and give it a 3D effect. Towards the end, they even walk around the platform’s edge, balancing themselves.
Watch the women creating optical illusion art here:
Amazing, right? Many in the comments section were also impressed by these talented women. An individual posted, “That’s so cool.” “Wow,” added another. A third shared, “Very nice.” What are your thoughts on this optical illusion art?