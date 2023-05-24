Home / Trending / Viral Optical Illusion: Can you find an odd word in 5 seconds?

Viral Optical Illusion: Can you find an odd word in 5 seconds?

ByArfa Javaid
May 24, 2023 12:06 PM IST

This optical illusion shared on Twitter has left many scratching their heads.

Optical illusions have been around us forever. They are mind-bending puzzles that trick our minds and brains into believing things that may defy logic or appear contradictory. Recently, an optical illusion was shared on Twitter. The black and yellow coloured puzzle challenges people to spot an odd word from a sea of ‘LET’ in less than five seconds. Are you ready to dive deep into the challenge and spot the odd word hidden in plain sight?

Viral Optical Illusion: Can you find an odd word in just five seconds?(Twitter/@HardikPatel911)
Viral Optical Illusion: Can you find an odd word in just five seconds?(Twitter/@HardikPatel911)

“You must have 20/20 vision to spot the hidden word in this challenging optical illusion in five seconds or less,” reads the caption of the optical illusion shared by Twitter handle @HardikPatel911. The optical illusion that is baffling people online has a word hidden among this maze of ‘LET’. Do you think you can quickly spot it?

Take a look at the optical illusion here:

Since being shared on May 21, the optical illusion has been viewed over 500 times. The share has also raked numerous likes and comments.

Here’s how people reacted to the optical illusion:

“Jet,” posted a Twitter user. Another added, “Jet?” “2.5 seconds Jet,” commented a third. A fourth expressed, “Got it in 6 seconds….” “Uhhhh….7 seconds, but I know I have bad eyes,” shared a fifth.

