Can you spot three empty glasses in this viral new year-themed brain teaser?

As people worldwide welcomed 2023 with great zeal and enthusiasm, a new year-themed brain teaser has surfaced online and left many scratching their heads. In it, one can see animals partying together to mark the occasion with glasses full of beverages in their hands. However, three of them are holding empty glasses and the users are challenged to find them.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

(Also Read: Can you spot Rudolph among the reindeer in this viral brain teaser?)

“HAPPY NEW YEAR! Can you find three empty glasses?” read the text written alongside the brain teaser shared on Instagram. The seek-and-find image was created by Hungarian graphic artist Gergely Dudás. He also goes by Dudolf on social media sites.

Take a look at the viral new-year themed brain teaser below:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The viral new year-themed brain teaser was shared two days ago on Instagram. It has since then accumulated more than 2,000 likes and several comments.

Here’s what people wrote in the comments section of the Instagram post:

“Found them. Thank you so much for all your beautiful drawings. I just love them, love the search,” commented an individual. “Yes, but the penguin was hard. Happy new year!!!” shared another. “

I found 2 quickly but had to hunt a bit for the 3rd. Happy New Year!” posted a third. “Found them. One in the hand of a pig, one in a penguin and one in a koala. And Happy New Year,” remarked a fourth.

Were you able to find all the empty glasses? If yes, how quickly? For those who are still searching for empty glasses, here’s an image that might help.

Three empty glasses are highlighted in the picture below:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The image highlights three empty glasses held by the animals partying together. (Gergely Dudás - Dudolf)

Earlier, a Christmas-themed brain teaser gained traction online and baffled social media users. The brain teaser challenges people to look for three candy canes - Christmas treats - and a bird.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON