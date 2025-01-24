Canadian photographer breaks world record for deepest underwater model photoshoot

A Canadian photographer has achieved a remarkable feat by setting a new Guinness World Record for the deepest underwater model photoshoot. The photoshoot took place at a depth of nearly 50 metres (163.38 ft) on the deck of the Hydro Atlantic shipwreck in Boca Raton, Florida, USA. Canadian photographer Steven Haining broke the world record for the deepest underwater photoshoot. (Instagram/modeladventurer)

A record set beneath the decompression zone

The Hydro Atlantic site was strategically chosen as it lies beyond the decompression zone, presenting unique challenges for the team. Photographer Steven Haining, who has previously broken this record twice, reclaimed his title with this daring endeavour.

Haining had set records in June 2021 and September 2023, shooting at depths of 21 feet and 30 metres, respectively. However, his record was surpassed in December 2023 by fellow Canadians Kim Bruneau and Pia Oyarzun, who conducted a photoshoot at 131 feet in the Bahamas. Determined to reclaim his title, Haining, along with his team, embarked on this extraordinary underwater adventure.

Rigorous preparation for a daring dive

Haining’s team, including model Ciara Antowski, underwent intense training to ensure safety and precision at such extreme depths. Antowski, dressed in a flowing white gown and black boots, modelled without an oxygen tank, adding to the challenge of the shoot.

Initially planned to last 20 minutes, the shoot was cut short to 15 minutes due to the risks associated with narcosis – a condition caused by high-pressure environments. The team also had to navigate various challenges, including rust from the shipwreck, the presence of sharks, interference from fishermen, and ensuring Antowski's safety while submerged.

Sharks and stunning shots

Haining shared glimpses of the record-breaking project on Instagram, recounting how he and his team encountered two sharks during their reconnaissance dive. “We spooked away the sharks and found a safe spot on the wreck for the shoot,” Haining wrote.

Reflecting on the achievement, he told Guinness World Records, “We practised more than planned and arrived in good weather. After scouting the wreck, we knew exactly what to do, and everything was perfectly set.”