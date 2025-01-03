Indian ‘drill man’ stops 57 electric fans in a minute with his tongue, sets Guinness World Record

Kranthi Kumar Panikera, a resident of Suryapet, Telangana, has achieved an extraordinary milestone by bagging a Guinness World Record for stopping 57 electric fans with his tongue in just one minute. This jaw-dropping feat, accomplished with remarkable speed and precision, has left audiences both astonished and impressed. Kranthi Kumar Panikera is a resident of Suryapet, Telangana.(Instagram/@GWR)

Often referred to as the "Drill Man" for his daring stunts, Panikera's latest achievement has cemented his reputation for performing unconventional acts. Guinness World Records (GWR) shared the clip on its social media handle, captioning the video, “Most electric fan blades stopped using the tongue in one minute 57 by Kranthi Drillman.” The video showcases Panikera skilfully using his tongue to halt the spinning blades of the fans at lightning speed.

The video shared by GWR captures Kranthi Kumar Panikera in action as he sets the record for stopping 57 electric fans with his tongue in just one minute. In the clip, Panikera is seen standing in front of a row of rapidly spinning fans, using his tongue with incredible speed and precision to halt each blade. His movements are swift and calculated, showcasing his remarkable control and resilience.

Take a look at the video:

In just one day, the video has garnered over 3 million views and sparked a flurry of reactions online. The comments section is filled with emojis ranging from clapping hands and hearts to shocked faces, reflecting the mix of admiration and disbelief among viewers.

A user commented, “Iron tongue.” Another added, “Is there training for something like this?"

A user quipped, “Who wakes up saying, today I am going to set a record of stopping a fan blade with my tongue.”

