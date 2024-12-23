Canadian teen sets Guinness World Record by stacking 1,840 Jenga blocks on single block

Canadian man Auldin Maxwell shattered his previous world record by stacking an astonishing 1,840 Jenga blocks on a single vertical Jenga block. This remarkable feat has earned him a spot in the Guinness World Records 2025 book. Auldin Maxwell achieved the incredible feat of stacking 1,840 Jenga blocks.(Instagram/@GWR)

The attempt took place in Salmon Arm, British Columbia, where Auldin meticulously worked on his gravity-defying creation. The final structure measured an impressive 43 inches high, 11 inches wide, and 11 inches deep.

This new record surpasses Auldin’s previous achievement of stacking 1,400 blocks, a record he was determined to break. After multiple failed attempts during his latest endeavour, he finally succeeded, demonstrating perseverance and precision.

The Guinness World Records team shared a video of Auldin’s achievement on Instagram, where viewers were captivated by his dedication and focus. The footage showcases the intense concentration required as Auldin carefully placed each block, with the structure swaying precariously at times.

Take a look at the video:

Fans and followers of the Guinness World Records took to the comments section to appraise this milestone and Auldin’s innovative approach to the classic block-stacking game.

Many flocked to the comments section to share their admiration for Auldin’s incredible feat, filling it with hearts and clapping emojis as a show of support. One user remarked, “Think how much concentration, hard work, and patience was needed there!”—a sentiment echoed by many others who were left in awe. Another user expressed amazement, writing, “That’s impressive,” while others chimed in with similar praise, calling the accomplishment “amazing” and “incredible.”

