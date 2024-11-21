Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Nov 21, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

World’s smallest woman from India meets world’s tallest from Turkey for the first time ever. Watch viral video

ByTrisha Sengupta
Nov 21, 2024 06:12 PM IST

Guinness World Records shared a video showing a meeting between the world’s smallest woman, Jyoti Amge, and the world’s tallest, Rumeysa Gelgi.

Guinness World Records’ latest video showing a meeting between two record holders has left people smiling. The footage shows the world’s smallest woman from India meeting the world's tallest woman, who hails from Turkey. It captures them hanging out together and having tea.

India’s Jyoti Amge and Turkey’s Rumeysa Gelgi are meeting for the first time. (Instagram/@guinnessworldrecords)
India’s Jyoti Amge and Turkey’s Rumeysa Gelgi are meeting for the first time. (Instagram/@guinnessworldrecords)

The Guinness World Records video opens with Jyoti walking into a room to meet Rumeysa. As she enters, Rumeysa exclaims, "You are so beautiful." To which Jyoti says, "You are too." The footage then captures them spending time together and enjoying tea.

Also Read: Delhi man masters ‘martial arts 360 kick’ to become the best, bags Guinness World Record

Take a look at the viral video here:

The video received tons of likes and views. It also accumulated several comments from people.

“Wow. what a wonderful moment,” wrote an Instagram user. “This is amazing, ” added another. A third expressed, “How tall are they?” A fourth expressed, “They are both so beautiful!”

Also Read: With shoe size 22, this US teen has the largest feet, hands in the world

Who is Rumeysa Gelgi?

An advocate, public speaker, and activist, she broke the record for the tallest woman living in 2021 and previously bagged the record for the tallest teenager living. According to her recent measurements, she stands at a towering 215.16 cm (7ft 0.7in).

Born in 1997, she was diagnosed with Weaver Syndrome after she showed an unusually large size for an infant. Though her life is filled with surgeries, physiotherapy and a complicated medical history, she crossed the hurdles with her family's unwavering support.

“I've never been to school in person but completed my education via homeschooling,” she said on her website.

“Now I'm an aspiring self-taught front-end developer who has two professional certifications from two different global institutes," she added.

Who is Jyoti Kisanji Amge?

Hailing from Nagpur in India, Jyoti was of average stature until five. Later, she was diagnosed with achondroplasia, a form of dwarfism that restricts her from growing beyond a certain height.

Her first brush with fame came when she appeared on Fuji TV’s Bikkuri Chojin 100 Special No.2. She also appeared in a video for a song by Mika Singh. Recently, she played a part in the US TV series American Horror Story.

Before gaining worldwide fame and travelling around the globe, she once said, “I would love to travel to London and to see the different world there,” adding, "America was on her wish list."

"I got excited, because when people see me and recognise me, they all want to take a photograph with me," she said to Guinness World Record.

What are your thoughts on this video? Did the footage amaze you?

Get Latest Updates on...
See more
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 21, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On