World’s smallest woman from India meets world’s tallest from Turkey for the first time ever. Watch viral video

Guinness World Records’ latest video showing a meeting between two record holders has left people smiling. The footage shows the world’s smallest woman from India meeting the world's tallest woman, who hails from Turkey. It captures them hanging out together and having tea. India’s Jyoti Amge and Turkey’s Rumeysa Gelgi are meeting for the first time. (Instagram/@guinnessworldrecords)

The Guinness World Records video opens with Jyoti walking into a room to meet Rumeysa. As she enters, Rumeysa exclaims, "You are so beautiful." To which Jyoti says, "You are too." The footage then captures them spending time together and enjoying tea.

Who is Rumeysa Gelgi?

An advocate, public speaker, and activist, she broke the record for the tallest woman living in 2021 and previously bagged the record for the tallest teenager living. According to her recent measurements, she stands at a towering 215.16 cm (7ft 0.7in).

Born in 1997, she was diagnosed with Weaver Syndrome after she showed an unusually large size for an infant. Though her life is filled with surgeries, physiotherapy and a complicated medical history, she crossed the hurdles with her family's unwavering support.

“I've never been to school in person but completed my education via homeschooling,” she said on her website.

“Now I'm an aspiring self-taught front-end developer who has two professional certifications from two different global institutes," she added.

Who is Jyoti Kisanji Amge?

Hailing from Nagpur in India, Jyoti was of average stature until five. Later, she was diagnosed with achondroplasia, a form of dwarfism that restricts her from growing beyond a certain height.

Her first brush with fame came when she appeared on Fuji TV’s Bikkuri Chojin 100 Special No.2. She also appeared in a video for a song by Mika Singh. Recently, she played a part in the US TV series American Horror Story.

Before gaining worldwide fame and travelling around the globe, she once said, “I would love to travel to London and to see the different world there,” adding, "America was on her wish list."

"I got excited, because when people see me and recognise me, they all want to take a photograph with me," she said to Guinness World Record.

